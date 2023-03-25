Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.10

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 469120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 299,086 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 118,356 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

