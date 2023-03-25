Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.65.
Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $975.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining
In other news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.