Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $46.57 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.01184773 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.01515209 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

