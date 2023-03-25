Coin98 Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $45.23 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.49 or 0.01191739 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009430 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.01515648 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.