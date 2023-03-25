Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $265,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

