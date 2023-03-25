Colin D. Keogh Buys 1,437 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($18,952.94).

Hiscox Stock Performance

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,058.50 ($13.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,585.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,112.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.63. Hiscox Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.15).

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hiscox

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.46) to GBX 1,285 ($15.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.98) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.35) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,185.29 ($14.56).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

