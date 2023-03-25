Colin D. Keogh Buys 1,437 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($18,952.94).
Hiscox Stock Performance
LON HSX opened at GBX 1,058.50 ($13.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,585.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,112.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.63. Hiscox Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.15).
Hiscox Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Featured Articles
