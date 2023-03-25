Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 702.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,977 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for 3.1% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.