Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

