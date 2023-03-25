Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.
Commercial Metals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.
Commercial Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
