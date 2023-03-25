Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

