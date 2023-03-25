Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $7.09. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 234,716 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CVGI. Noble Financial started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $223.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 243,624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

