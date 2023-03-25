Comparing FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FFW and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FFW has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 26.19% N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp 25.51% 12.37% 1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFW and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.28 $5.72 million $5.29 8.13 Salisbury Bancorp $61.71 million 2.33 $15.87 million $2.74 9.06

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salisbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FFW pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FFW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats FFW on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

