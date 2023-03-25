Comparing Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Isoray shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Isoray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $181.38 million 8.11 -$67.33 million ($0.89) -18.73 Isoray $10.80 million 0.00 -$7.27 million ($0.07) N/A

This table compares Paragon 28 and Isoray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Isoray has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isoray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Paragon 28 and Isoray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00 Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 71.57%.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -37.12% -39.97% -25.77% Isoray -115.91% -17.12% -16.15%

Summary

Isoray beats Paragon 28 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; and APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides bunion or hallux valgus correction systems, including nail systems phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

