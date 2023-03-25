Compound Price Hits $41.82 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $41.82 or 0.00152502 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $303.89 million and $16.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.15510821 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $22,228,837.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

