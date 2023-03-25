Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

