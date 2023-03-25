Continuum Finance (CTN) One Day Volume Reaches $85,467.32

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $85,467.32 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00332830 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.12 or 0.26027440 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

