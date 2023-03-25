Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.20. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 511,457 shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,168,000.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

