Covenant (COVN) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Covenant has a total market cap of $35.93 million and $114,222.99 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

