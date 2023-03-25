Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Coya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

