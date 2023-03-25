Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.57. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.