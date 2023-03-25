Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NYSE CPG opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

