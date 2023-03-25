Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE CPG opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.22.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
