Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

