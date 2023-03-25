Critical Contrast: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) vs. 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 8X8 and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% Tucows -8.59% -25.60% -4.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million 0.69 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -4.16 Tucows $321.14 million 0.84 -$27.57 million ($2.56) -9.68

Tucows has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tucows beats 8X8 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

