CUBE Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $42.73 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, CUBE has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a market cap of $42.73 million and $2,321.98 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can currently be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00331296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,079.48 or 0.25911874 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010120 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.