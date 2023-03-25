CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

CVS opened at $73.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

