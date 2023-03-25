Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 11,161,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,093,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

