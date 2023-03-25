Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,845 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.