Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 12,179 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,814,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,288. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.