Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.52. 3,234,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,774. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

