Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $64.36. 8,830,090 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

