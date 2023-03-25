Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 259.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $101.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

