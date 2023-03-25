Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,809. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $129.76.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

