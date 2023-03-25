Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 702 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,955,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 791,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

