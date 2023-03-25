Dantai Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)

Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 448,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Prenetics Global accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd owned 1.02% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Prenetics Global stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Prenetics Global Limited has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prenetics Global Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prenetics Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

