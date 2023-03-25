Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,281.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

