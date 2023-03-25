Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.58. 1,608,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.31. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

