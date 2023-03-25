Decred (DCR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.79 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.46 or 0.00077903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $318.29 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00152892 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00036414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,828,404 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

