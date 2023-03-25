DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.32 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and $849,162.54 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

