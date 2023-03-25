DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120.26

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 79.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.19 million and $120.26 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 82.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00077433 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00154404 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,909,122 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

