Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

