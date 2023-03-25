DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $29,268.89 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded up 34.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00331844 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,126.49 or 0.25956522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010138 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

