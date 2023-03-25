DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.95

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and traded as high as $27.20. DENSO shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 19,365 shares changing hands.

DENSO Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.