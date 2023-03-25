DeversiFi Market Capitalization Tops $63.05 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $63.05 million and $30,409.98 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00330856 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.29 or 0.25879232 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010108 BTC.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

