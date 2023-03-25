Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $67.83 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $67.83 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

