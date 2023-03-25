Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after buying an additional 304,110 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 264,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

