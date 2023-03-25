Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Increased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $58,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 714,047 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

