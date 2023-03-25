district0x Market Capitalization Tops $18.76 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. district0x has a total market cap of $18.76 million and $254,169.15 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One district0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About district0x

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

