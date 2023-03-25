Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.93.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,162,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Doximity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 142,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

