Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

DNB stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

