Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.50

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Investec upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,240 ($15.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,150 ($14.12) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

