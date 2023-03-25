DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

